Maha: 2 drown after crossing river to avoid lockdown checkpost

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:23 IST
Maha: 2 drown after crossing river to avoid lockdown checkpost

Two persons who travelled by boat here from a neighbouring district in Maharashtra to avoid being caught by police during the lockdown drowned in a river on their return journey, an official said on Wednesday. The deceased, Padmnath Madavi (40), a school teacher, and his friend Sanjay Uike (38), were residents of neighbouring Gadchiroli district, located around 80 km from here, a police official said.

They came for some personal work to Kharkada village in Chandrapur's Brahmapuri tehsil via the Wainganga river route by boat to avoid getting noticed by police at the checkpost in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, he said. On Tuesday evening, while the two men were on their way back to Gadchiroli, they stopped at the river bed to take a bath. However, both of them slipped into deep water and drowned, the official said.

The bodies were later fished out by expert swimmers, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered..

