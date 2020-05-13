Left Menu
Army considering proposal to allow civilians in force for 3 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:27 IST
The Indian Army is examining a proposal for allowing civilians to join the force for a three-year tenure, officials said. At present, the Army recruits young people under short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years.

"The Army is considering a proposal to allow civilians to join the force for a period of three years," an Army spokesperson said in reply to a query. The Army has been making various efforts to attract talented young people to join it.

Sources said the proposal is part of broad efforts to bring in reform in the 1.3- million-strong Army. They said the broad contours of the proposal are yet to be finalised.

