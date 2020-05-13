Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam taking measures to complete embankment construction by May

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:53 IST
Assam taking measures to complete embankment construction by May

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said the state government is taking measures to complete constructing embankments by the end of this month before the flood season begins in June. The Brahmaputra and the Barak rivers, along with their more than 50 tributaries, cause floods in the state during the monsoon each year, official sources said.

"The construction work could not begin on time this year due to COVID-19 but we are trying to ensure that the projects are completed on time so that people and their farming lands could be saved, Sonowal said after inspecting an embankment construction work in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP). The embankment project, funded by the Asian Development Bank, would cover a total length of 23.38 km and with a width of 7.5 m would protect the KNP from floods and erosion.

Sonowal said the state government accorded top priority to protect the wild animals of the KNP during floods. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna held a review meeting on Wednesday on the state level flood preparedness with heads of line departments, an official release said.

The chief secretary took stock of the current status of vulnerable areas and measures taken by the respective departments to mitigate it. A total of 39.58 per cent of Assam's geographical area is flood-prone and more than one waves of flood ravage this zone almost every year, official sources said.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Tradologie launches eight new product segments to help MSME sector

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for vocal for local, Tradologie, a global enquiry-to-delivery trade enablement platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of eight new product segments in the agri and industrial goods trade. T...

COVID-19: Delhi Police reserves extra hospital beds for its personnel at private hospitals

With more than 100 of its personnel testing positive for COVID-19 so far, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said some hospitals have reserved beds for it for any emergency admissions as many in the force are deployed at sensitive locations. Amo...

EU urges voluntary use of virus-tracing apps to speed recovery from pandemic

The European Commission urged EU governments on Wednesday to use COVID-19 contact tracing apps on a voluntary basis as part of efforts to lift border restrictions and revive the European Unions tourism and travel industries. Countries are r...

Chanel says increasing prices on handbags, small leather goods

French luxury house Chanel said on Wednesday it was increasing prices on its handbags and some small leather goods worldwide to take into account a rise in the cost of raw materials amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an emailed statement res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020