Chandrababu hails Modi's Rs 20 lakh cr stimulus package

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, saying that preparing people mentally for challenges being thrown by coronavirus has assumed utmost importance all over the world nowadays. He pointed out that by enforcing lockdowns strictly, it was possible for the government to effectively check the virus spread in the country. The world economy and people's lives have turned upside down and unemployment has increased manifold, farmers suffering losses, industries fallen sick and livelihoods have been disrupted.

Addressing the party's online politburo meeting here, the TDP Chief said that international studies would now look at how the world has changed before and after COVID-19 pandemic. "If effective preventive measures are not taken, the deadly virus will cause greater damage and loss than expected," Naidu said.

He listed out how restrictions were being progressively eased from Lockdown 1.0 to the coming Lockdown 4.0. On behalf of the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), five letters have been written to Prime Minister's Office and Niti Ayog. As a responsible political party, the TDP has been discussing with experts and making suggestions on public policies. Stating that TDP has always put people's wellbeing on top priority for last 4 decades, Naidu said that the national level committee under the leadership of TDP during Vajpayee's rule made such ground-breaking recommendations that brought about landmark developments in the telecommunications sector.

He said big changes came in the insurance sector and micro-irrigation received a boost thanks to recommendations made by the committee concerned. The TDP chief asserted that their party had triggered a nationwide debate on the inter-linking of rivers and its contributions led to increased digital payments after the demonstration. (ANI)