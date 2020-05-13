Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandrababu hails Modi's Rs 20 lakh cr stimulus package

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, saying that preparing people mentally for challenges being thrown by coronavirus has assumed utmost importance all over the world nowadays.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:55 IST
Chandrababu hails Modi's Rs 20 lakh cr stimulus package
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package, saying that preparing people mentally for challenges being thrown by coronavirus has assumed utmost importance all over the world nowadays. He pointed out that by enforcing lockdowns strictly, it was possible for the government to effectively check the virus spread in the country. The world economy and people's lives have turned upside down and unemployment has increased manifold, farmers suffering losses, industries fallen sick and livelihoods have been disrupted.

Addressing the party's online politburo meeting here, the TDP Chief said that international studies would now look at how the world has changed before and after COVID-19 pandemic. "If effective preventive measures are not taken, the deadly virus will cause greater damage and loss than expected," Naidu said.

He listed out how restrictions were being progressively eased from Lockdown 1.0 to the coming Lockdown 4.0. On behalf of the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), five letters have been written to Prime Minister's Office and Niti Ayog. As a responsible political party, the TDP has been discussing with experts and making suggestions on public policies. Stating that TDP has always put people's wellbeing on top priority for last 4 decades, Naidu said that the national level committee under the leadership of TDP during Vajpayee's rule made such ground-breaking recommendations that brought about landmark developments in the telecommunications sector.

He said big changes came in the insurance sector and micro-irrigation received a boost thanks to recommendations made by the committee concerned. The TDP chief asserted that their party had triggered a nationwide debate on the inter-linking of rivers and its contributions led to increased digital payments after the demonstration. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland launches rescue package for soccer and ice hockey

Switzerland has announced a 350 million Swiss franc 362 million rescue package for its professional soccer and ice hockey leagues but insists the money should not be used to pay wages to high-earning players. The Swiss Football League has y...

Tradologie launches eight new product segments to help MSME sector

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for vocal for local, Tradologie, a global enquiry-to-delivery trade enablement platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of eight new product segments in the agri and industrial goods trade. T...

COVID-19: Delhi Police reserves extra hospital beds for its personnel at private hospitals

With more than 100 of its personnel testing positive for COVID-19 so far, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said some hospitals have reserved beds for it for any emergency admissions as many in the force are deployed at sensitive locations. Amo...

EU urges voluntary use of virus-tracing apps to speed recovery from pandemic

The European Commission urged EU governments on Wednesday to use COVID-19 contact tracing apps on a voluntary basis as part of efforts to lift border restrictions and revive the European Unions tourism and travel industries. Countries are r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020