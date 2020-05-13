COVID-19: Aurangabad to get 250-bed facility in one month

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Wednesday said a 250-bed COVID-19 facility will come up in Aurangabad district within a month's time. Desai, who is also the Guardian Minister of the district, chaired a review meeting with officials here.

"A COVID-19 care facility will come up in a building of 10,000 square metres and a constructed area of 5,702 square metres. The centre, with a capacity of 250 beds, will be set up in the next one month," he said at a press conference here. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation will monitor the operations of this facility, he added.

At present, the district has a facility that can accommodate 4,000 patients and the COVID-19 hospital here has 450 beds, the minister said. "We have found that testing, tracing and isolation has helped, although the count of cases has crossed 600. The police have been asked to tighten patrolling on the streets," Desai said.

Industries situated within the city limits will not be allowed to operate, he added..