Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt announces Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for MSMEs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a series of liquidity measures for millions of small businesses reeling under the impact of COVID-19 lockdown, including collateral-free automatic loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:15 IST
Govt announces Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for MSMEs
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a series of liquidity measures for millions of small businesses reeling under the impact of COVID-19 lockdown, including collateral-free automatic loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore. Borrowers with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover will be eligible. These loans will have a four-year tenure and have a moratorium for 12 months on principal payment.

There will be a 100 per cent credit guarantee cover to banks and non-banking finance companies on principal and interest. The scheme can be availed till October 31. "This will enable 45 lakh micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units to resume business activity and also safeguard jobs," said Sitharaman. "The government will provide stressed MSMEs with equity support. We will facilitate the provision of Rs 20,000 crore as subordinate debt."

For the subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs, promoters of MSMEs will be given debt by banks, which will then be infused by the promoter as equity in the unit. The subordinated debt facility will help two lakh stressed MSMEs. "A fund of funds being created for infusing about Rs 50,000 crore as equity into MSMEs. This will benefit those MSMEs who have the potential and are viable. The corpus of the fund will be Rs 10,000 crore," said the Finance Minister.

Sitharaman said that there will also be a change in the definition of MSMEs so that they can grow in size and get benefits. The investment limit which defined MSMEs has been revised upwards. "Additional criteria being brought in is turnover size. The earlier differentiation between manufacturing and service MSMEs will be categorised similarly," said Sitharaman.

To help MSMEs further, global tenders will be banned for government procurement up to Rs 200 crore. "Indian MSMEs often faced unfair competition from foreign companies. This will be a step towards self-reliant India and support Make in India," she said. Another measure the government has taken will deal with e-market linkage across the board for MSMEs.

"Post-COVID, trade fairs and exhibitions will be difficult so e-market linkage will be provided for MSMEs so that they will be able to find their market. Also, the government and central public sector enterprises will honour every MSME receivables in the next 45 days," Sitharaman said. During his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a stimulus package totalling Rs 20 lakh crore to rescue the economy reeling under the impact of coronavirus. This amounts to nearly 10 per cent of India's GDP. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland launches rescue package for soccer and ice hockey

Switzerland has announced a 350 million Swiss franc 362 million rescue package for its professional soccer and ice hockey leagues but insists the money should not be used to pay wages to high-earning players. The Swiss Football League has y...

Tradologie launches eight new product segments to help MSME sector

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for vocal for local, Tradologie, a global enquiry-to-delivery trade enablement platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of eight new product segments in the agri and industrial goods trade. T...

COVID-19: Delhi Police reserves extra hospital beds for its personnel at private hospitals

With more than 100 of its personnel testing positive for COVID-19 so far, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said some hospitals have reserved beds for it for any emergency admissions as many in the force are deployed at sensitive locations. Amo...

EU urges voluntary use of virus-tracing apps to speed recovery from pandemic

The European Commission urged EU governments on Wednesday to use COVID-19 contact tracing apps on a voluntary basis as part of efforts to lift border restrictions and revive the European Unions tourism and travel industries. Countries are r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020