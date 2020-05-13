Mumbai's Dharavi reports 66 new COVID cases, area tally 1,028
With 66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi on Wednesday, the area tally of positive cases has surged to 1,028, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:35 IST
With 66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dharavi on Wednesday, the area tally of positive cases has surged to 1,028, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the area increased to 31 after a person on Tuesday succumbed to the infection.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 24,427 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 5,125 cured or discharged cases and 921 deaths.
ALSO READ
CBI officer's son tests negative for COVID-19
Patients with very mild COVID-19 symptoms will have home isolation option: Union Health Ministry
COVID-19: 'Rise for All' launched to bring women together to save lives
COVID-19: Assam govt announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to journalists
Patient of medical staff treating Lalu Yadav tests COVID-19 positive