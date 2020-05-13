Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi Police reserves extra hospital beds for its personnel at private hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:01 IST
COVID-19: Delhi Police reserves extra hospital beds for its personnel at private hospitals

With more than 100 of its personnel testing positive for COVID-19 so far, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said some hospitals have reserved beds for it for any emergency admissions as many in the force are deployed at "sensitive" locations. Among those infected, 35 police personnel have recovered from the infection and resumed their duties, officials said.

According to the police, with a rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi, difficulties are being faced in getting 'COVID-19 warriors' in the dedicated government hospitals in the city. Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava spoke to a few private hospitals and, on his request, they have placed some beds at the disposal of the Delhi Police for emergency admissions since many police personnel are performing duties at sensitive locations including containment zones, COVID hospitals and quarantine facilities, the officials said.

A team led by Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan and Special Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Nuzhat Hassan is overseeing the admission of police personnel in such new facilities and ensuring that police personnel get adequate relief in critical cases. The police said that six of their modified police vehicles which serve as ambulances will be used for shifting COVID positive police personnel and their families.

The policemen who tested positive for COVID-19  are currently undergoing  treatment at government hospitals such as Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi  Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden,  Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, AIIMS (New Delhi), AIIMS (Jhajjar) and Safdarjung Hospital. The policemen are also admitted at private hospitals like Max Hospital, Saket, Apollo Hospital,  Maa Durga Charitable Trust Hospital, Model Town, Ayurvedic Tibbia College Karol Bagh, Chaudhary Braham Prakash Ayurvedic Hospital in Najafgarh),  PGI in Sonipat and ESIC in Sahibabad, the police said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 7,998 while 106 people have lost their lives.PTI AMP RT.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Anti-Sikh riots: SC declines interim bail on health grounds to Sajjan Kumar

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed pleas for interim bail or parole on health grounds of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is serving life imprisonment in an 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, saying that he did not need hospitalizatio...

TDS/TCS rate for non-salary payments cut by 25 pc till Mar'21;ITR filing deadline extended to Nov'20

The government on Wednesday slashed TDSTCS rate for non-salary payments to residents by 25 per cent for the remaining months of the fiscal and extended the due date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 till November 30, 2020. Announc...

Army chief visits forward areas of Sapta Shakti Command

Army chief General M M Naravane visited the forward areas of the Sapta Shakti Command in Rajasthan and Punjab on Tuesday and Wednesday, a defence spokesperson here said. Naravane, accompanied by Sapta Shakti Army commander Lt Gen Alok Kler,...

Poland's GDP to fall by around 4% in 2020 -ministry

Polands gross domestic product is expected fall by around 4 in 2020, the development ministry said on Wednesday, according to state news agency PAP.In 2019 the Polish economy grew by 4.1. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020