Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet nod to exemptions to electricity consumers in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:50 IST
Cabinet nod to exemptions to electricity consumers in U'khand

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to exemptions to be given to electricity consumers of different categories, including industries and farmers, for three months in view of the coronavirus lockdown. Exemptions from payment of late surcharge and fixed charges for three months have been given to electricity consumers in four different categories, state government spokesman and Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik told reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.  The exemptions will cause an additional burden of Rs 17.64 crore to the state exchequer, he said.

Apart from a concession of one per cent to consumers who pay their bills online, exemption from payment of late surcharge has been given to farmers in private tubewell category from April to June. About 20,000 farmers will benefit from the decision which will cause an additional burden of Rs 64 lakh to the state exchequer, Kaushik said.

Hotels, restaurants and dhabas have also been exempted from paying the monthly fixed charges on their connections from April to June which will cause an additional burden of Rs six crore to the state government, he said. Consumers in industrial and commercial category have been exempted from payment of fixed charges for a period of three months.

The cabinet also brought an ordinance to adopt the Centre's Crop Livestock Contractual Farming and Services Act, 2018 in order to provide a number of facilities to farmers. A state government-appointed committee also submitted its recommendations to the Cabinet to revive the state's economy.

"The panel has suggested various measures like what should be done in the MSME or urban development sectors to put the economy back on track. The recommendations will be studied separately in detail and decisions will be taken accordingly," Kaushik said..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases rise to 71,486 from 70,342 on May 12; 5,209 deaths, up from 5,049

May 13 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 71,486 FROM 70,342 ON MAY 12 5,209 DEATHS, UP FROM 5,049 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...

Citing coronavirus, U.S. board delays Federal pension fund investments in Chinese stocks

Bending to White House pressure, an independent board charged with overseeing billions in federal retirement dollars announced on Wednesday it would indefinitively delay plans to invest in hotly debated Chinese companies.In a statement, the...

1,140 stranded Manipuris return to state from Chennai

A total of 1,140 Manipuris who were stranded in Chennai due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown returned to the state in a special train on Wednesday, officials said. The train had left the Tamil Nadu capital for Manipur on May 10, they sai...

J-K political parties condemn killing of civilian by CRPF

Political parties in Kashmir on Wednesday condemned the killing of a civilian by CRPF personnel in Budgam district and called for an impartial enquiry to punish the guilty. A civilian, identified as Peer Mehrajuddin of Makhana Beerwah, was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020