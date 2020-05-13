No response from Bihar, will bear fare for 3 trains ferrying migrants home: Delhi govt

The Delhi government will bear the cost of sending home stranded migrant workers from Bihar in three Shramik Special trains that left on Wednesday as the Nitish Kumar-led government has not yet responded to its request to pay for their tickets, an official said. Each special train carried around 1,200 migrant workers, according to the official.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai said the AAP government will pay the fares of all migrant workers being ferried by three special trains that left for Bihar on Wednesday. This comes days after a war of words broke out between Delhi and Bihar governments over expenses incurred by the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation to send around 1,200 migrant workers to Muzaffarpur on a Shramik Special train.

"The Delhi government will bear the cost of ferrying migrant workers as the Bihar government is yet to respond on the payment (for train tickets)," the official said. The three special trains left for Bhagalpur, Barauni and Darbhanga in Bihar.

Last week, the AAP had said it bore the cost of ferrying migrant workers from Delhi to Bihar. However, Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) rejected the claim.

It alleged that the AAP was speaking the "half-truth" on the issue as the Delhi government had sought a reimbursement of the train fare from Bihar dispensation. The JD(U) had also accused the AAP of resorting to "cheap politics to gain popularity"..