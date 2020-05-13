Left Menu
Leh authorities issue SOP for quarantining migrants in private facilities

PTI | Leh | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:13 IST
Authorities in Leh district of Ladakh on Wednesday issued an order regarding the standard operating procedure (SOP) for quarantining migrants in private facilities on payment basis. The order was issued by Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya to streamline and effectively operationalise the SOP to be followed by large numbers of residents stranded in various parts of the country and abroad, officials said.

Quoting the order, they said those arriving from outside to Leh district having their residence within the containment area would not be allowed to enter their villages under any circumstances. "They will be allowed to stay with their friends and relatives outside the containment zone but will have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine. Those who do not wish to stay with their relatives and friends can stay in the facilities identified by the district administration,” the officials said.

However, the officials said the returnees would have to bear the boarding and lodging facilities expenses on the nominal tariff fixed by the administration. The order said those arriving from red zones would be allowed for home quarantine or other centres arranged by respective village communities but would have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests.

"Anyone having travel history abroad will disclose mandatorily his/her travel details, download AROGYA SETU App and keep their bluetooth connected at all times,” the officials said. They said those undergoing home quarantine would strictly follow the protocols laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and would not remove the quarantine posters from their houses until the quarantine period is over.

"Those persons, if found violating the rule, protocols and guidelines shall be punished as per law,” the order warned. The officials said the facility owner of the quarantine centres would make additional arrangements, including in-house availability or on call of a trained doctor and a nurse on 24x7 basis.

The doctor would monitor the cases in quarantine facilities twice a day on basic parameters of temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and pulse oximetry and keep record of the same, the officials said. The treating doctor engaged by the facility would inform the district surveillance officer regarding the list of cases/contacts admitted to such a facility and their health status.

A basic life support ambulance would be available at the facility round-the-clock, the officials said..

