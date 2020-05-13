Guj: Shops in Ahmedabad's containment zones to open on Friday

Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:19 IST
The civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Wednesday announced that shops selling essentials in 10 containment zones will be allowed to operate between 8 am and 1 pm starting Friday. In a release issued on Wednesday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said home delivery and wholesale vegetable and fruit markets will not be allowed in the containment zones.

However, shops selling essentials can operate in these areas between 8 am and 1 pm, only if shop owners and staff carry "health screening cards" issued by the civic body with seven-day validity, the AMC statement read. Shopkeepers will have to wear masks, gloves, use sanitisers, follow social distancing norms and keep a separate tray for money to avoid direct contact with customers, it said.

Residents of these containment zones will be allowed to come out of their homes between 8 am and 1 pm only to buy essentials and no one will be permitted to exit these areas, it said. The areas under containment zones include Khadia, Jamalpur, Shahpur, Dariapur, Danilimda, Baherampura, Asarwa, Gomtipur, Saraspur and Maninagar.

The AMC has been issuing health cards to grocery shop owners, vegetable and milk vendors in the city after screening them for coronavirus. Ahmedabad, which is the worst-affected districts in the state, has recorded 6,353 COVID-19 cases and 421 deaths so far.

