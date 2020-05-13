Maha reports single-day highest 1,495 cases and 54 deaths

Maha reports single-day highest 1,495 cases and 54 deathsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:27 IST
Maharashtra on Wednesday reportedthe single-day highest 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths,40 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the overall case count to25,922 and the number of fatalities to 975, a Healthdepartment official said
A total of 422 patients were discharged fromhospitals, taking the total number of the recovered patientsto 5,547, he said.
