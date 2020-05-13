Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arrested from Nicobar, Myanmarese poachers test Covid negative

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:06 IST
Arrested from Nicobar, Myanmarese poachers test Covid negative

Seven Myanmarese poachers, who were on quarantine after their arrest last month from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, were tested negative for novel coronavirus infection, an official said here on Wednesday. The poachers were apprehended from a forest near Kakana village in Nicobar district of the archipelago on April 24.

They were then sent for institutional quarantine at Kamorta under police surveillance. Their samples were sent to Port Blair for Covid-19 testing and the results were found to be negative, the official said.

They would soon be brought from Kamorta to Port Blair to initiate legal action against them. Poachers from Myanmar sneak into the islands of Andaman and Nicobar and take away valuable fish and precious corals.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie A clubs want to re-start on June 13 if govt. allows

Italys Serie A clubs voted in a favour of re-starting the season on June 13 during a general assembly on Wednesday, if the government allows.The Italian top flight has been suspended since March 9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and, altho...

COVID-19 tally nears 78,000; Govt unveils Rs 6-lakh cr first dose of 'corona package'

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases neared 78,000 on Wednesday with further spread of the deadly virus getting detected across Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and the national capital, while the government unveiled measures amounting to about...

Over 3000 schools to be supplied with water tanks ahead of reopening

The Department of Water and Sanitation DWS has identified over 3 475 schools across the country to be supplied with water tanks ahead of the reopening of schools.Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the department has entered into a Memorandum of U...

WHO chief "shocked and appalled" by Afghan clinic attack

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he was shocked and appalled by an attack on a maternity clinic run by the international humanitarian organisation Mdecins Sans Frontires in Afghanistan.Gunmen dres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020