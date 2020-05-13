29-yr-old man tests COVID-19 positive in HP's Kangra; cases rises to 16

A fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Wednesday, taking the tally in the district to 16, officials said. A 29-year-old man from Kakrali village in Palampur tested positive for COVID-19. He had come back to his village from Gurgaon on April 28 and was at home quarantine since then, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Rakesh Prajapati said.

He had travelled with another person in a taxi. The taxi driver had since then made four rounds to the state, he said, adding the contact tracing has been initiated. A total of 212 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Tanda on Wednesday, of which 206 came negative and five are still under observation, Prajapati said.

The total number of the coronavirus cases in the cases stands at 16, of which five have recovered and one has died, he said..