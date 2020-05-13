Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA declares Rs 3 lakh cash reward on info on absconding accused in Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case

A cash reward of Rs 3 lakh has been declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for providing information leading to the arrest of absconding accused Abdul Matheen Taaha in connection with Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:55 IST
NIA declares Rs 3 lakh cash reward on info on absconding accused in Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A cash reward of Rs 3 lakh has been declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for providing information leading to the arrest of absconding accused Abdul Matheen Taaha in connection with Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case.

Taahaa, 26, is wanted in Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case under Sections 153A, 121A, 120B, 122, 123, 124A and 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13, 18 and 20 of UAPA."The case relates to ISIS based terror group formed by arrested accused Mehboob Pasha, along with accused namely Khaja Moideen and his associates involved in the murder of Hindu leader in Tamil Nadu. Accused Mehboob Pasha conducted several meetings in 2019 at his residence in Guruppanapalya, Bengaluru to hatch the conspiracy, by radicalising and recruiting other co-accused to carry out terror activities and join ISIS in Afghanistan/Syria," read a statement from NIA.Twelve accused have been arrested so far in the case.Accused Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa is a friend of arrested accused Saleem and Zaid, through whom he contacted arrested accused Mehaboob Pasha of Al-Hind Trust, Bangaluru, and was also associated with his online foreign handler. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Two deaths, 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana on Wednesday

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 41 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, besides two deaths as those returning to the state added to the numbers. Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad M...

Monsoon likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25: MeT

Monsoon is likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25, with a delay of 10 days, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. South-west monsoon normally enters the desert state from its southern region and its normal time of arrival is ...

Punjab govt helps 1.10 lakh migrants to reach their home states amid lockdown

The Punjab government on Wednesday informed that it has spent more than Rs 6 crore to fund the movement of migrants and helped 1.10 lakh stranded migrants in the state to reach their native states. The Punjab government has been facilitatin...

Preparing ourselves, waiting for guidelines from Centre to resume public transport: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital is preparing itself and waiting for guidelines from the central government to resume public transport. Discussions are being he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020