Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre issues advisory to states to extend deadline for completion of real estate projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:02 IST
Centre issues advisory to states to extend deadline for completion of real estate projects

The Centre issued an advisory to the states on Wednesday to extend the deadline for completion of real estate projects by six months and further up to three months, if required, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the measure will safeguard the interest of homebuyers, who will get the delivery of their flats although with a delay of a few months, but it will definitely ensure the completion of the projects.

The ministry said in the prevailing circumstances, the primary objective is to address the concerns of homebuyers by ensuring a suitable regulatory relief to the developers for completion of projects, so as to create a "win-win situation" for all the stakeholders. Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the deadline for completion of projects will be extended by up to six months, treating the coronavirus outbreak as an event of "force majeure" under the real estate law RERA.

The relief will be given to all the registered projects under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA) expiring on or after March 25, the date from which the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus came into effect. According to the statement, the ministry has asked the states and Union territories and their respective real estate regulatory authorities to consider the current COVID-19 pandemic as an event of "force majeure" (unforeseeable circumstances).

"The calamity is adversely affecting the regular development of real estate projects and extend registration of all real estate projects registered under RERA by 6 months and further up to 3 months, as per situation evolving in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said. The construction work of ongoing real estate projects was halted after the lockdown came into effect, leading to reverse migration of laborers to their native places.

"Further, there was large-scale disruption in the supply chain of construction material, which adversely impacted construction activities across the country. "It is also anticipated that construction activities in pre-monsoon could not be undertaken, which will further delay the construction cycle," the statement said.

Moreover, due to the impending monsoon season, followed by festivals such as Dussehra, Diwali, and Chatth, the laborers are not expected to come back soon, the ministry said. "It is clear that in such circumstances, work on the real estate projects will take quite some time to restart in full gear.

"In the absence of urgent remedial regulatory measures under Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 [RERA], there is also a possibility of many real estate projects getting stalled, leading to litigation, etc.," it said. This will ultimately result in non-delivery of flats to the homebuyers who have invested their lifetime savings in their dream homes.

According to the statement, a lot of projects got stalled in the past due to various reasons, leaving lakhs of homebuyers in a very difficult situation, where they were running from pillar to post for their booked homes. Therefore, it is vital to take remedial measures now to ensure that COVID-19 does not lead to a complete breakdown of the real estate sector, it said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Two deaths, 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana on Wednesday

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 41 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, besides two deaths as those returning to the state added to the numbers. Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad M...

Monsoon likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25: MeT

Monsoon is likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25, with a delay of 10 days, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. South-west monsoon normally enters the desert state from its southern region and its normal time of arrival is ...

Punjab govt helps 1.10 lakh migrants to reach their home states amid lockdown

The Punjab government on Wednesday informed that it has spent more than Rs 6 crore to fund the movement of migrants and helped 1.10 lakh stranded migrants in the state to reach their native states. The Punjab government has been facilitatin...

Preparing ourselves, waiting for guidelines from Centre to resume public transport: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital is preparing itself and waiting for guidelines from the central government to resume public transport. Discussions are being he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020