Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana; number climbs to 793

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:09 IST
13 fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana; number climbs to 793

Thirteen more people confirmed positive for coronavirus in Haryana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 793, officials said. Among the fresh cases, Gurgaon reported five, Sonipat, Rohtak and Faridabad two each and Rewari and Jhajjar a case each, according to the state health department's bulletin.

All of Haryana's worst-affected districts -- Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar -- fall in the National Capital Region and account for 489 of the 793 cases. The active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 364. Those discharged from hospitals went up to 418 as against Tuesday's 342. The state has so far reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

As more patients were discharged, the recovery rate, which had come down to around 43 per cent, improved to 52.71 per cent on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the state include 24 foreign nationals, including 14 Italian tourists.

Thirteen among the Italian nationals have been discharged, while an elderly woman in the group passed away last month even though she had recovered from the infection. The other 10 foreign nationals are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia.

The total cases also include 64 residents from other states of the country, as per the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD AQS AQS.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Collapse in consumption dragging down global economic outlook - IMF

A collapse in consumption and other data point to a downward revision of the International Monetary Funds already pessimistic outlook for the global economy given the global coronavirus pandemic, a top IMF official said on Wednesday. IMF ch...

Two deaths, 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana on Wednesday

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 41 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, besides two deaths as those returning to the state added to the numbers. Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad M...

Monsoon likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25: MeT

Monsoon is likely to arrive in Rajasthan on June 25, with a delay of 10 days, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. South-west monsoon normally enters the desert state from its southern region and its normal time of arrival is ...

Punjab govt helps 1.10 lakh migrants to reach their home states amid lockdown

The Punjab government on Wednesday informed that it has spent more than Rs 6 crore to fund the movement of migrants and helped 1.10 lakh stranded migrants in the state to reach their native states. The Punjab government has been facilitatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020