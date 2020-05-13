Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reduce home loan interest to zero, waive power bills of farmers: Priyanka to UP CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:34 IST
Reduce home loan interest to zero, waive power bills of farmers: Priyanka to UP CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to waive the interest on home loans availed by the poor and middle class as well as the power bills of farmers for four months. In a letter to Adityanath, she also sought a slew of relief measures including waivers on bank loans and power bills of small and medium industries which she said were the backbone of the state's economy.

In her letter, Priyanka called for relief to weavers and workers in various small and cottage industries in the state including carpet, textiles and 'chikan' work. She noted that every section of society has been badly affected due to coronavirus and it is important for the government to help them. She especially talked about the vulnerable sections in society like daily wagers, poor people, migrants, farmers, and laborers.

The Congress leader also said a fee waiver in private schools will give much-needed relief to the middle class which is going through an economic crisis. "In such times when there are retrenchment and wage-cuts, it is very difficult for the middle class to pay up the home loans. I suggest you should reduce the interest on home loans to zero per cent and allow deferment in payment of home loans for six months," she said in her letter. Priyanka also called for waiving of power and tubewell bills for farmers, saying they have also been badly affected. She also called for a waiver on penalties imposed on such bills for four months.

"I suggest you should waive tubewell and home electricity bills for four months," she said, adding that a guarantee to purchase their crop be given to farmers and their pending dues be paid up immediately. Noting that the small and cottage industry, weavers and artisans have suffered badly due to the lockdown, she called for relief to them in loan waivers and in pending payments of power bills The Congress leader also condoled the demise of Adityanath's father. This was the first time she wrote to the chief minister after his father's death. Adityanath's father passed away on April 20. Separately on Twitter, she also urged the UP chief minister to help lakhs of migrants who are walking down the roads barefoot in the blazing sun without food and water, by using state buses which are standing idle.

"The Chief Minister is requested that thousands of poor people are walking on foot without food and water under the blazing sun. Women, children, and pregnant women are also walking on foot. UPSRTC has so many buses standing idle. Take these buses out on the roads out of humanitarianism. These are our own people and all residents of UP," she said in a series of tweets in Hindi. Gandhi said all of them will benefit by sitting in buses safely and this will also help in easy screening/testing of migrants with proper quarantine on their arrival. She said recently lakhs of people are going to their villages on foot/cycle/cart/tempo/ truck/tractor without testing/screening. "It is neither safe for them, nor for the state in its fight against the corona. Please help them," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat CM to constitute committee for post-COVID economic revival

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced to constitute a committee of experts, headed by former Union Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia.The committee will be providing comprehensive recommendations to the Gujarat government for po...

Siddaramaiah calls Centre's relief measures 'disastrous'

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as disastrous and said it is non-existent in terms of benefits to poor migrants, labourers, cont...

Collapse in consumption dragging down global economic outlook - IMF

A collapse in consumption and other data point to a downward revision of the International Monetary Funds already pessimistic outlook for the global economy given the global coronavirus pandemic, a top IMF official said on Wednesday. IMF ch...

Two deaths, 41 fresh COVID-19 cases in T'gana on Wednesday

Telangana continued to witness a rise in COVID-19 cases with 41 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday, besides two deaths as those returning to the state added to the numbers. Out of the 41 fresh cases, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020