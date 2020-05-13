2G internet services restored in Pulwama, Shopian
2G mobile internet services were restored in Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir on Wednesday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:55 IST
2G mobile internet services were restored in Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir on Wednesday. The services were affected after top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo and another terrorist were killed by security forces in an encounter in Beighpora area in Pulwama on May 6.
Internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband have been restored, 4G services still remain suspended. (ANI)
