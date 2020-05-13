Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar govt to distribute masks, soaps in rural areas

Bihar government has decided to distribute face masks and soaps to all families in the rural areas, for which Rs 160 crore have been allocated.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:58 IST
Bihar govt to distribute masks, soaps in rural areas
Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi speaking to ANI in Patna on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar government has decided to distribute face masks and soaps to all families in the rural areas, for which Rs 160 crore have been allocated. "We have decided to provide four masks and one soap each to all families in the rural areas, free of charge. The state government will spend Rs 160 Crore for this purpose. We are also strengthening the facilities at quarantine centres," Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi told ANI.

Speaking on the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, Modi said: "Bihar will get the biggest benefit out of it that there are maximum numbers of MSMEs here. Today the definition of MSMEs has been revised. Now a large number of industries & organisations working under service sector will come under MSMEs." "The Central government has announced collateral-free automatic loans to MSMEs worth Rs 3 lakh Crore. This will give benefit to Bihar," he said.

Sitharaman announced a series of liquidity measures for millions of small businesses reeling under the impact of Covid-19 lockdown, including collateral-free automatic loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore. Borrowers with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover will be eligible. These loans will have a four-year tenure and have a moratorium for 12 months on principal payment.

There will be a 100 per cent credit guarantee cover to banks and non-banking finance companies on principal and interest. The scheme can be availed till October 31. "This will enable 45 lakh micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units to resume business activity and also safeguard jobs," said Sitharaman. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Germany charges man with spying for Indian intelligence

German prosecutors have charged an Indian man with spying on the Sikh community and Kashmir activists in Germany for his countrys intelligence service for more than two years. The federal prosecutors office said Wednesday that espionage cha...

Pompeo urges Israeli caution in West Bank moves

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Israeli leaders to factor all parties into a proposed de facto annexation of the occupied West Bank so that it squares with Washingtons plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace. During a one-...

Police officer posted in Dwarka tests positive for COVID-19

A senior police officer of Dwarka district tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said hereThis is the first case of a police officer testing positive for COVID-19 in Dwarka. He is an SHO-rank officer, they said. Police sa...

TDS/TCS rate for non-salary payments cut by 25 pc till Mar'21;ITR filing deadline extended to Nov'20

The government on Wednesday slashed TDSTCS rate for non-salary payments to residents by 25 per cent for the remaining months of the fiscal and extended the due date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 till November 30, 2020. Announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020