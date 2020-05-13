Two flights bringing 240 Indians from Kuwait land in Indore

Two Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) aircraft carrying a total of 240 Indians who were stranded in Kuwait amid COVID-19 outbreak landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here on Wednesday night. Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said that KAC aircraft (flight number 1461) carrying 123 Indian nationals landed at 7.57 pm while another flight carrying 117 passengers landed at 9.41 pm.

Health check-up of passengers was being conducted and their luggage was being sanitised, she said. They would be sent to Bhopal by buses where they will be kept in compulsory isolation for 14 days at a quarantine centre.

India is bringing back its citizens stranded in various countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak under "Vande Bharat Abhiyan". Meanwhile, 1,484 stranded persons including students and labourers were sent to Rewa by a special train from Indore on Wednesday night. Among the passengers were residents of Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Shahdol and Dindori districts of the state.