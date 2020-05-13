Left Menu
Development News Edition

642 stranded Himachal residents return from Bengaluru in special train

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:08 IST
642 stranded Himachal residents return from Bengaluru in special train

A total of 642 people from Himachal Pradesh stranded in Karnataka due to the coronavirus lockdown arrived here in a special train on Wednesday, officials said. The train arrived at the Una railway station in the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner, Una, Sandeep Kumar said.

This was the first special train bringing back stranded Himachal Pradesh residents to their state. Four more special trains will bring back more state residents from other parts of the country in the coming days, Kumar said.

Of the 642 passengers arriving from Bengaluru in Karnataka, 157 were from Kangra, 131 from Chamba, 84 from Hamirpur, 73 from Shimla, 59 from Solan, 58 from Mandi, 22 from Bilaspur, 20 from Kullu, 19 from Una, 14 from Sirmaur and five from Kinnaur, he said. The passengers were provided masks, sanitisers, water and food before being sent to their home districts in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses, Kumar said.

They will have to remain in quarantine for fourteen days, he added. Khem Raj from Chamba's Tissa thanked the HP government for making special arrangements for ensuring his return to the home state.

The special train was run after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had made a request to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

FIFA U-17 Women's WC postponement won't affect preparation of team: AIFF president Praful Patel

The All India Football Federation AIFF President Praful Patel on Wednesday said that the postponement of the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup wont affect the preparation of the team. Patel chaired the AIFFs Executive Committee Meeting held via vi...

Truck drivers being screened in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti as they deliver supplies amid lockdown

Two doctors and local volunteers have been deputed at check post in Lahaul-Spiti district to screen the drivers and sanitise vehicles every day as truck drivers drive through snow-clad Rohtang Pass to deliver goods of daily usage to far-flu...

Germany charges man with spying for Indian intelligence

German prosecutors have charged an Indian man with spying on the Sikh community and Kashmir activists in Germany for his countrys intelligence service for more than two years. The federal prosecutors office said Wednesday that espionage cha...

Pompeo urges Israeli caution in West Bank moves

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Israeli leaders to factor all parties into a proposed de facto annexation of the occupied West Bank so that it squares with Washingtons plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace. During a one-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020