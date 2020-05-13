IPS officer pens down poem for migrant workers during lockdown

IPS officer Padam Singh on Wednesday penned down a poem for migrant workers in a bid to appreciate them for their dedication and motivate them during the lockdown. In the poem, the officer thanked the workers for their hard work and also apologised for the problems they are facing during the lockdown.

Singh said that the migrant workers will always be welcomed in Wayanad and will wait for them to resume the work soon. A special train carrying 855 migrant workers left Kozhikode railway station for Jharkhand and Rajasthan. The group consists of 509 migrants from Jharkhand and 346 from Rajasthan.

The district administration arranged 33 Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses to take the migrant workers to the railway station and handed over the written poem written by Singh. Through the poem, Singh appealed migrants to be safe during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that he has requested the Railways for providing stoppages to special Rajdhani trains at all major stations in Kerala. The state has requested for non-AC trains to be run as fully air-conditioned coaches will aid the spread of the virus during the outbreak.

The total number of cases in the state is at 529, including 32 active cases. (ANI)