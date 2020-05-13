Stranded students from J&K, others, sent back from Pune

Stranded students from J&K, others, sent back from PunePTI | Pune | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:12 IST
Pune district administration onWednesday sent 80 stranded persons from Jammu & Kashmirincluding 65 students back
District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said three buseswill take them to Nagpur, from where they will go to J&K bytrain
"Before boarding, the passengers were given foodpackets and water bottles and all the social distancing normswere followed while sending them in the buses," he said.