Stranded students from J&K, others, sent back from Pune

Pune district administration onWednesday sent 80 stranded persons from Jammu & Kashmirincluding 65 students back

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said three buseswill take them to Nagpur, from where they will go to J&K bytrain

"Before boarding, the passengers were given foodpackets and water bottles and all the social distancing normswere followed while sending them in the buses," he said.