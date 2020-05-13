Left Menu
Shah hails announcements concerning Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, says steps towards self-reliant India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to disallow global tenders up to Rs 200 crore a welcome step towards creating a self-reliant India and a boost to MSMEs and Make in India initiative in the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Updated: 13-05-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:25 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to disallow global tenders up to Rs 200 crore a welcome step towards creating a self-reliant India and a boost to MSMEs and Make in India initiative in the challenges posed by COVID-19. Shah said in a series of tweets that announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore comprehensive economic package was a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government commitment to revive country's economy, help small businesses and boost employment.

"In these challenging times, to boost Make in India, help our MSMEs and other companies from the often unfair competition by foreign giants, Modi government has disallowed global tenders up to Rs 200 crore. A welcome step towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," Shah said. He said the government's decision to provide Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans to businesses, including MSMEs, will surely help them to meet their operational liabilities, built up due to COVID-19 and resume their business.

The Home Minister stressed that the government will facilitate the provision of Rs 20,000 crore as subordinate debt, which will benefit more than 2 lakh MSMEs. "Modi government to facilitate equity infusion worth Rs 50,000 crore for the MSMEs through Fund of Funds. This will help them expand their size as well as capacity and encourage them to get listed, raise public money through stock exchanges," he said.

Highlighting the EPF support announced by the Centre, he said: " Rs 2500 crore EPF support for business and workers for three more months will help about 3.67 lakh units and 72.22 lakh employees." He lauded the move for infusing liquidity of Rs 90,000 crore in DISCOMs, providing Rs 45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for NBFCs and Rs 50,000 crore liquidity through TDS/TCS rate reduction.

He added that the Centre will also launch a Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme to help NBFCs/ HFCs/MFIs/ NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs as they are finding it difficult to raise money in debt markets. (ANI)

