10 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala including four foreign returnees

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday informed that a total of 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state of which four are foreign returnees.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:32 IST
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday informed that a total of 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state of which four are foreign returnees. "Three patients from Malappuram district, two from Wayanad and Palakkad districts, and one each from Kottayam, Kannur and Kozhikode districts. Of these, four came from abroad and two from Chennai. Four people got infected through contact. Two people from Wayanad came in contact with a truck driver who got affected after he returned from Koyampedu market in Chennai," Shailaja said.

"Two policemen who were on duty in Wayanad - one from Malappuram and one from Kannur district - also contracted COVID-19 from the truck driver. With this, 10 people who interacted with the truck driver became infected. The result of a person who was under treatment in Kollam district has turned negative," she said. The minister said that there are 41 COVID-19 patients in the state who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals while 490 people have recovered so far.

"34,447 people are under observation in various districts of the state. Of these, 33,953 are in home quarantine and 494 in hospitals. A total of 168 people were admitted to hospitals today. So far, samples of 39,380 individuals (including the augmented sample) has been sent for testing," Shailaja said. "Of the 38,509 samples available, the results were negative. In addition, as part of Sentinel Surveillance, 4,268 samples were collected from priority groups, such as health workers, guest workers, social contacts, and 4,065 samples were negative. There is no new hot spot in the state. There are currently 34 hot spots," she said.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 under Vande Bharat Mission. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. Over 8,500 Indians have already returned till today morning and more flights are being operated, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet. (ANI)

