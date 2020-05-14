Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal transport minister holds meeting with operators to resume private bus services

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 00:19 IST
Bengal transport minister holds meeting with operators to resume private bus services

West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday held a meeting with private bus operators across the state for resuming their services in non-containment areas, sources said. Joint Council of Bus Syndicate secretary Tapan Banerjee said the operators have been asked to come up with their proposals to increase fares for running the buses with a maximum of 20 passengers in the Kolkata Municipal Area (KMA).

The minister has asked the private bus owners' associations to put forward their proposals by Friday, the sources said. The minister has conveyed them that the resumption of private bus services in non-containment areas of KMA is being actively considered, Banerjee said.

The Bus Minibus Samannoy Samiti secretary Rahul Chatterjee said Adhikari has asked them to submit their proposals for fares, following the failure to restart private bus services in the green districts of the state. Private operators in the state have not shown interest in running buses in the green zones with maximum 20 passengers at a time, claiming that it would lead to financial losses.

Even doubling of fares for the private buses, which were allowed to ply in intra-district routes in green zones, failed to persuade the owners, who claimed that a 45-seater bus carries on an average 60 to 70 passengers with scope for standing. "Doubling of fares was also not enough to cover the cost of running the buses with only 20 passengers," Chatterjee said.

Meanwhile, the state-run transporter WBTC augmented its services from Wednesday to 15 routes across the city from 7 during the lockdown. The government has directed that all buses would carry a maximum of 20 passengers maintaining social distancing norms, but people forcefully boarded the buses en route, leading to arguments with the staff.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to discuss easing COVID-19 restrictions further by end-May

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that his government would start talks on moving most of the country to alert level 3 COVID-19 restrictions by the end of May, from the current alert level 4.Ramaphosa added in an add...

COVID-19: Bihar reports 7th death; 20-day-old boy among 74 fresh cases

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus increased to seven in Bihar on Wednesday after a 56-year-old woman died of the disease, while 74 people, including a 20-day-old boy, tested COVID-19 positive, taking the states tally to 953, an of...

US says Chinese hackers might be targeting virus researchers

Organizations conducting research into COVID-19 may be targeted by computer hackers linked to the Chinese government, according to the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. Neither agency cited any specific examples Wednesday, but th...

Soccer-Austria's Bundesliga to resume on June 2

Austrias Bundesliga, the countrys professional soccer league, will resume on June 2 and hold matches every three days to clear the backlog built up during the coronavirus shutdown, the leagues Chief Executive Christian Ebenbauer said on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020