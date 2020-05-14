73 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 611

73 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha till 9 am, taking the coronavirus count in the state to 611 on Thursday, informed Information and Public Relations Department of the state. Three were reported from Khordha, 43 in Ganjam, 9 in Bhadrak, 17 in Jajpur, and 2 in Sundergar.

Seventy-one of these people had returned from other states while two were found in the containment zone. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 465.