Bus runs over six migrant workers in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Six migrant workers, who were walking to their homes in Bihar from Punjab, were killed and five others seriously injured when a speeding bus ran over them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday between Ghalauli check-post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from here, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

The bus driver has been arrested, the SSP said. Locals suspect that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Two of the deceased persons were identified as Bijender, 25, and Harsh, 20. The rest were yet to be identified, police said. The injured -- Sushil, Nathu Saini, Pawan Saini, Pramod and Ramji Rai --were rushed to hospital, they said.