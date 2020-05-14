Left Menu
Honest efforts needed to implement govt measures at ground-level: Mayawati

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:22 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Thursday called for immediate and honest efforts to ensure that steps taken by the Centre to mitigate the problems of people hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown reach the ground-level. The former UP chief minister also said that the Rs. 1000 crore announced by the PM CARES Fund Trust for migrant labourers should be directly provided to the most affected states like Uttar Pradesh The PM CARES Fund Trust on Wednesday decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount will be used, among other things, to purchase ventilators and care of migrant workers. Out of the Rs 3,100 crore, nearly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of "Made-in-India" ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for care of migrant labourers.

In a tweet, the BSP president said there should be immediate and honest efforts to implement steps taken by the Centre to mitigate the suffering of people. "Also the Rs. 1000 crore announced for helpless/marginalised migrant labourers should be directly provided to the most affected states like Uttar Pradesh so that it could become a real support for them... and the poor/labourers are not forced to migrate further." PTI SAB DV DV

