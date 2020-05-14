Left Menu
Buses to ply from tomorrow sanitized, marked for social distancing: Haryana Roadways

Haryana Roadways General Manager Ravinder Pathak on Thursday said that the buses, scheduled to start plying from tomorrow, have been sanitized and place marks have been drawn to ensure passengers maintain social distancing.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 14-05-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 14:54 IST
A bus depot in Panchkula, Haryana on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had yesterday announced that bus services will resume on select routes in non-containment zones of the state.

"Complete staff has been called. All buses have been properly sanitized. We have made marks on seats and floor of the bus stand to maintain social distancing. The passengers will be advised to follow the guidelines by the government," Pathak told ANI here. He also said that the intrastate bus service will partly resume after a long time from tomorrow to facilitate the people stranded within the state due to coronavirus-incuced lockdown. (ANI)

