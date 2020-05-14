Sanitisation being carried out at Delhi's Gazipur wholesale market
Sanitisation work is being carried out at Gazipur wholesale fruit and vegetable market today to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The market has been closed for two days for sanitisation after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for the infection today.
As per the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city stands at 7,998. (ANI)