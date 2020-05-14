MP: Teacher held for raping teen daughter

A 55-year-old teacher was arrested for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter in Porsa town of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Thursday. The police arrested the accused teacher and his 53- year-old wife on Tuesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, sub-divisional officer police (SDOP) Avnish Bansal.

The complainant has alleged that her father had raped her on two occasions with the help of her mother and the couple had locked her up at home to prevent her from lodging a complaint, he said. The victim confided in her elder sister, who subsequently informed the police, following which the girl was rescued from her home on Tuesday, the official said.

Both the accused and the victim have undergone medical examination and the crime has been confirmed, Porsa police station in-charge Atul Singh said..