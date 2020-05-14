800 'Shramik Special' trains operationalized till 14 May

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways had decided to operate "Shramik Special" trains.

As on 14th May 2020, a total of 800 "Shramik Special" trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 10 Lacs passengers have reached their home State. Trains being run by Railways only after concurrence is given both by the State which is sending the passengers and the State which is receiving them.

These 800 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

Proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.

(With Inputs from PIB)