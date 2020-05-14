No reservation against cancellation in special trains to be restored

Indian Railways has decided that there shall be no RAC (Reservation against cancellation) in special trains restored wef. 12.05.2020.

Indian Railways has taken some other decisions with respect to Special Trains restored wef 12.05.2020 which are as under:

Other rules concerning waiting list shall be applicable.

No Tatkal/Premium Tatkal Quotas shall be defined.

Senior Citizen Quota, Ladies Quota and Quota for Divyangjans(HP) shall be defined as per extant instructions.

The refund rules i.e. cancellation upto 24 hours with a refund of 50% of the fare and NIL refund within 24 hours of train departure shall be discontinued and extant refund rules I .e.Railways Cancellation and Refund rule 2015 shall be made applicable.

The above changes shall be made applicable for the trains starting on 22nd May 2020 i.e. booking for which shall commence from 15th May 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)