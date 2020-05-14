Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Updated: 14-05-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:52 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:42 p.m.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says the state government has arranged 105 more trains to ferry stranded migrants back home. 5:30 p.m.

Doubling time of COVID-19 cases slows down to 13.9 days in last 3 days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says. 5:24 p.m.

Jharkhand government is bearing transport fares of migrant workers, says CM Hemant Soren. 5:23 p.m.

Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea to de-link Aarogya Setu app from website promoting e-pharmacies. 5:06 p.m.

DMK President MK Stalin slams TN CM for blaming Koyambedu traders for spike in COVID-19 cases. 5:00 p.m.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says the state government will provide transportation for released prisoners. 4:41 p.m.

Expert panel of health professionals favours staggered exit from lockdown in TN. 4:21 p.m.

Transporters seek PMO intervention for revival package amid COVID-19 lockdown. 4:18 p.m.

Cop dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai marking sixth such death in the city's police force. 4:15 p.m.

Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee who last came to office on Apr 27 tests COVID-19 positive. 4:14 p.m.

South Korean pop group BTS announces it will live-stream a concert in June. 4:12 p.m.

Four workers at RML Hospital campus canteen test positive for COVID-19. Sikkim os the only coronavirus-free state in India as proactive steps made this a reality, officials say.

3:44 p.m. 85-year-old Odisha woman defeats COVID-19 and gets cured.

As many as 131 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Indore as district's tally rises to 2,238. 3:39 p.m.

Special flight brings 178 Indians from Dubai. 3:22 p.m.

Balochistan finance minister tests positive for COVID-19. 3:19 p.m.

The organised private sector in India is planning to have major job cuts/layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic. 3:15 p.m.

Centre asks states about production capacity to check feasibility of resuming sanitiser export. 3:12 p.m.

Woman with COVID-19 delivers baby in Maharashtra. IIT Kanpur-incubated company is set to launch automatic disinfectant chambers.

2:59 p.m. The UP government incorrectly put the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district at 249, health officials say.

2:41 p.m. Delhi HC dismisses plea alleging failure of authorities to provide PPE kits to health workers.

2:32 p.m. An inmate of Rohini jail tests positive, marking the first COVID-19 case in Delhi prison.

2:16 p.m. Conduct survey for supply of food grain to needy, HC asks Maharashtra.

2:13 p.m. Migrant worker commits suicide at quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh.

COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 115 with a total of 8,470 patients and 472 fresh cases. 2:09 p.m.

Singapore to gradually lift some restrictions targeting migrant workers from June. 1:44 p.m.

Pakistan reports 1,452 new infections and 33 deaths. 1:27 p.m.

UN economic experts hail India's 'impressive' stimulus package to revive economy hit by coronavirus. 1:23 p.m.

UP CM asks pvt hospitals, nursing homes to start non-COVID services. 1:21 p.m.

Honest efforts needed to implement government measures at ground-level, says BSP president Mayawati. 12:36 p.m.

Delhi Police SHO tests positive for COVID-19. 12:15 p.m.

Chhattisgarh CM bats for more economic activities to raise state revenue. 12:12 p.m.

Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa. 11:45 a.m.

The railways is now keeping record of destination address of passengers for contact tracing. 11:10 a.m.

Maharashtra Highway Police issued an order to not collect fine from vehicles carrying migrants. 11:05 a.m.

Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death as state's toll climbs to 122. 11:01 a.m.

Passengers disallowed train travel due to COVID-19 symptoms will get full refund, railways says. 10:48 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in HP climb to 70. 10:46 a.m.

Indian-origin engineer charged in US with over USD 10 million COVID-relief fraud. 10:44 a.m.

The railways has decided to cancel tickets for travel till Jun 30 on regular trains and will provide full refund for old bookings. 10:43 a.m.

COVID19 pandemic becoming child rights crisis as 6,000 children could die daily, UNICEF says. 10:02 a.m.

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases as Wuhan begins testing of its 11 million people. 9:44 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 2,549 in India as number of cases cross 78,000-mark in the country, Health Ministry says. 9:43 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he will look into legislation proposing sanctions on China. 8:27 a.m.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan will address Indian-Americans on coronavirus pandemic. 2:55 a.m.

Coronavirus risk alert could be lowered in most parts of S Africa by May-end, President Cyril Ramaphosa says..

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

