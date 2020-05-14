Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:42 p.m.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says the state government has arranged 105 more trains to ferry stranded migrants back home. 5:30 p.m.

Doubling time of COVID-19 cases slows down to 13.9 days in last 3 days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says. 5:24 p.m.

Jharkhand government is bearing transport fares of migrant workers, says CM Hemant Soren. 5:23 p.m.

Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply on plea to de-link Aarogya Setu app from website promoting e-pharmacies. 5:06 p.m.

DMK President MK Stalin slams TN CM for blaming Koyambedu traders for spike in COVID-19 cases. 5:00 p.m.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says the state government will provide transportation for released prisoners. 4:41 p.m.

Expert panel of health professionals favours staggered exit from lockdown in TN. 4:21 p.m.

Transporters seek PMO intervention for revival package amid COVID-19 lockdown. 4:18 p.m.

Cop dies of COVID-19 in Mumbai marking sixth such death in the city's police force. 4:15 p.m.

Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee who last came to office on Apr 27 tests COVID-19 positive. 4:14 p.m.

South Korean pop group BTS announces it will live-stream a concert in June. 4:12 p.m.

Four workers at RML Hospital campus canteen test positive for COVID-19. Sikkim os the only coronavirus-free state in India as proactive steps made this a reality, officials say.

3:44 p.m. 85-year-old Odisha woman defeats COVID-19 and gets cured.

As many as 131 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Indore as district's tally rises to 2,238. 3:39 p.m.

Special flight brings 178 Indians from Dubai. 3:22 p.m.

Balochistan finance minister tests positive for COVID-19. 3:19 p.m.

The organised private sector in India is planning to have major job cuts/layoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic. 3:15 p.m.

Centre asks states about production capacity to check feasibility of resuming sanitiser export. 3:12 p.m.

Woman with COVID-19 delivers baby in Maharashtra. IIT Kanpur-incubated company is set to launch automatic disinfectant chambers.

2:59 p.m. The UP government incorrectly put the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district at 249, health officials say.

2:41 p.m. Delhi HC dismisses plea alleging failure of authorities to provide PPE kits to health workers.

2:32 p.m. An inmate of Rohini jail tests positive, marking the first COVID-19 case in Delhi prison.

2:16 p.m. Conduct survey for supply of food grain to needy, HC asks Maharashtra.

2:13 p.m. Migrant worker commits suicide at quarantine centre in Chhattisgarh.

COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 115 with a total of 8,470 patients and 472 fresh cases. 2:09 p.m.

Singapore to gradually lift some restrictions targeting migrant workers from June. 1:44 p.m.

Pakistan reports 1,452 new infections and 33 deaths. 1:27 p.m.

UN economic experts hail India's 'impressive' stimulus package to revive economy hit by coronavirus. 1:23 p.m.

UP CM asks pvt hospitals, nursing homes to start non-COVID services. 1:21 p.m.

Honest efforts needed to implement government measures at ground-level, says BSP president Mayawati. 12:36 p.m.

Delhi Police SHO tests positive for COVID-19. 12:15 p.m.

Chhattisgarh CM bats for more economic activities to raise state revenue. 12:12 p.m.

Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Goa. 11:45 a.m.

The railways is now keeping record of destination address of passengers for contact tracing. 11:10 a.m.

Maharashtra Highway Police issued an order to not collect fine from vehicles carrying migrants. 11:05 a.m.

Rajasthan records another COVID-19 death as state's toll climbs to 122. 11:01 a.m.

Passengers disallowed train travel due to COVID-19 symptoms will get full refund, railways says. 10:48 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in HP climb to 70. 10:46 a.m.

Indian-origin engineer charged in US with over USD 10 million COVID-relief fraud. 10:44 a.m.

The railways has decided to cancel tickets for travel till Jun 30 on regular trains and will provide full refund for old bookings. 10:43 a.m.

COVID19 pandemic becoming child rights crisis as 6,000 children could die daily, UNICEF says. 10:02 a.m.

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases as Wuhan begins testing of its 11 million people. 9:44 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 2,549 in India as number of cases cross 78,000-mark in the country, Health Ministry says. 9:43 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says he will look into legislation proposing sanctions on China. 8:27 a.m.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan will address Indian-Americans on coronavirus pandemic. 2:55 a.m.

Coronavirus risk alert could be lowered in most parts of S Africa by May-end, President Cyril Ramaphosa says..