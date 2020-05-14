Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army proposal to induct civilians for three years must be deliberated in detail: Experts; Warns of security implications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:28 IST
Army proposal to induct civilians for three years must be deliberated in detail: Experts; Warns of security implications

Military and strategic affairs experts on Thursday reacted cautiously to the army's plans to induct civilians for a three-year tenure, saying the proposal must be deliberated upon in great detail and adequate care must be taken before implementing the "fanciful" idea as it may have national security implications.       While several former army commanders welcomed the proposed move, a number of others talked about the "inherent risks" involved, noting that it was not a right idea to implement when India was faced with complex security challenges on the borders with China and Pakistan.           A number of former military officers wondered why the army has brought forth the proposal when they should have focused on making the short service commissioning attractive while aiming to induct talented young professionals into the 1.3 million force.           "We cannot ape the West. No other Army in the world has got 7,000 kms of land frontiers to guard. The proposal will have implications on internal as well as external security dimensions of the country," Lt Gen (retd) Rameshwar Roy told PTI

Lt Gen Roy, who served extensively in Jammu and Kashmir including as a Corps Commander, claimed that the new proposal has a political dimension, asserting that a "false sense" of nationalism and patriotism cannot be generated by recruiting people for three years in the armed forces. Lt Gen Roy also said Indian Army India cannot afford to have the luxury of training somebody for 10 months and take his services only for three years. "Our army is a grounded Army. You learn from experiences. By the time, anyone will be able to contribute to the army, he will be out under the new concept. The idea looks very fanciful," he added.          In an ambitious move, the Indian Army is considering a proposal to allow civilians including young working professionals to join the force for a three-year tenure as officers and in other ranks for a variety of roles in diverse areas like logistics and in front-line formations.         Former Deputy Chief of Army Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh called the proposal "timely" and said it will help in bringing people closer to the military culture.       "It will be an excellent opening for those who want to contribute to national security. After the Pulwama strike, this sentiment has grown. The proposal will also help the army deal with the problem of shortage of offices," he said.       Lt Gen (retd) Ashok K Mehta too welcomed the move, saying the reform initiative will further strengthen the Army.         A number of former military generals, on condition of anonymity, spoke strongly against the proposal holding that such a move could be detrimental to India's national security interest. "People serving in the army for three years may go away with vital security details and leak them to the adversaries," one of them said.         Several former military officials also questioned linking the proposal with resurgence of nationalism and patriotism, saying it was not appropriate to draw parallels. A concept note on the proposal said there has been a "resurgence of nationalism and patriotism" in the country and there was a need to tap the feeling among the youths who do not want to join the army as a profession but wish to experience military life for a temporary duration.       "Does India lack nationalism or are we getting nationalistic and patriotic through a backdoor by serving in the armed forces. I am not fond of the idea of honing nationalism and patriotism by putting a man through a temporary three years in service and then throw him to check whether he has become patriotic," said another former general without agreeing to be quoted.       According to the proposal, the people to be recruited under the new scheme will be eligible to be deployed as combatants in key forward locations and there will be no restrictions in their roles.       Strategic Affairs expert Dr Laxman Kumar Behera said those inducted under the proposed scheme must not be allowed to operate in core areas like front-line bases and adequate care must be taken to ensure that they do not get access to vital security details.       When sought his reaction, former Chief of Army Staff Gen (retd) Deepak Kapoor told PTI, "It is just a proposal. One will have to study."       Several other generals also said there have been proposals including by the Ajay Vikram Singh committee to make the short service commission attractive.       "Under the new proposal, people will be trained for one year and then they will serve for three years. So effectively it will be a tenure of four years. If that is the case, then why not implement the original five year tenure under the short service commissioning," said another former army commander.       Terming the proposal a "game-changer", army sources said it is being examined by top commanders and its main aim is to bring people closer to the force by giving them an opportunity to experience military life.       "If approved it will be a voluntary engagement and there will be no dilution in selection criteria. Initially 100 officers and 1,000 men are being considered for recruitment as part of test bedding of the project," Spokesperson of the India Army Col Aman Anand said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Russia sends second wheat cargo to Saudi Arabia

Russia has sent a second shipment of wheat to Saudi Arabia after its first export cargo arrived in the Gulf kingdom earlier in May, Saudi state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday.The cargo is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia later this mon...

No community spread of virus in Puducherry: Health official

Puducherry, May 14 PTI There has been no community spread of COVID-19 in Puducherry till date, a top health official said on Thursday. The secretary to the union territorys Health Department Prashant Kumar Panda told newsmen there were only...

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; tally rises to 983: Officials.

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir tally rises to 983 Officials....

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's police remand extended by 4 days

A Delhi court has extended the police remand of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and other accused by four more days, all arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor. Accused MLA Jarwal and Kapil Nagar -- the other accused -- wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020