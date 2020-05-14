Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 68 fresh cases in AP, tally reaches 2,205, govt to recruit 550 doctors

PTI | Vja | Updated: 14-05-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:53 IST
COVID-19: 68 fresh cases in AP, tally reaches 2,205, govt to recruit 550 doctors

As many as 68 fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Andhra Pradesh, where the total number of infections rose to 2,205 while one death due to the virus was reported, taking the toll in the state to 48, the health department said on Thursday. Meanwhile Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed the strategies to be followed while exiting the ongoing lockdown to contain the virus spread and He also sought strengthening telemedicine and home delivery of medicines.

The state government is in the process of recruiting 550 doctors to work in COVID-19 designated hospitals across the state, a state government bulletin said. Out of 68 new cases, 32 patients were from other states resulting in a net of 2,100 cases from AP, it said.

In the last 24 hours, one person died in Kurnool due to the disease, it said. So far, 1,192 people have been discharged after treatment in the state.

Of the fresh cases, Nellore district reported 15, nine in Chitoor, five in Guntur, two each in Kadapa, Krishna and Srikakulam districts, while one in West Godavari. Thirty-two cases were from other states.

Out of the total cases reported, 21 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, according to the bulletin. Samples of 9,256 people were tested and 50 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with Deputy ChiefMinister(Health) A K K Srinivas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Goutam Sawang and other senior officials. Reddy discussed the strategies to be followed while exiting the ongoing lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, an official release from the CMs office said.

The state currently has 290 containment clusters and out of which no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported for the past 28 days in 75 zones. The CM asked the officials to prepare standard operating procedure (SOP), as part of the exit plan, on how to operate movie theatres, restaurants, public transport and educational institutions taking utmost care.

He said every Primary Health Centre in the state should have motorcycles by July 1, to strengthen telemedicine and for home delivery of medicines prescribed. PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Russia sends second wheat cargo to Saudi Arabia

Russia has sent a second shipment of wheat to Saudi Arabia after its first export cargo arrived in the Gulf kingdom earlier in May, Saudi state grain buyer SAGO said on Thursday.The cargo is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia later this mon...

No community spread of virus in Puducherry: Health official

Puducherry, May 14 PTI There has been no community spread of COVID-19 in Puducherry till date, a top health official said on Thursday. The secretary to the union territorys Health Department Prashant Kumar Panda told newsmen there were only...

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; tally rises to 983: Officials.

12 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir tally rises to 983 Officials....

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's police remand extended by 4 days

A Delhi court has extended the police remand of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and other accused by four more days, all arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor. Accused MLA Jarwal and Kapil Nagar -- the other accused -- wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020