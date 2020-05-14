COVID-19: 68 fresh cases in AP, tally reaches 2,205, govt to recruit 550 doctors

As many as 68 fresh COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Andhra Pradesh, where the total number of infections rose to 2,205 while one death due to the virus was reported, taking the toll in the state to 48, the health department said on Thursday. Meanwhile Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed the strategies to be followed while exiting the ongoing lockdown to contain the virus spread and He also sought strengthening telemedicine and home delivery of medicines.

The state government is in the process of recruiting 550 doctors to work in COVID-19 designated hospitals across the state, a state government bulletin said. Out of 68 new cases, 32 patients were from other states resulting in a net of 2,100 cases from AP, it said.

In the last 24 hours, one person died in Kurnool due to the disease, it said. So far, 1,192 people have been discharged after treatment in the state.

Of the fresh cases, Nellore district reported 15, nine in Chitoor, five in Guntur, two each in Kadapa, Krishna and Srikakulam districts, while one in West Godavari. Thirty-two cases were from other states.

Out of the total cases reported, 21 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, according to the bulletin. Samples of 9,256 people were tested and 50 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with Deputy ChiefMinister(Health) A K K Srinivas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Goutam Sawang and other senior officials. Reddy discussed the strategies to be followed while exiting the ongoing lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, an official release from the CMs office said.

The state currently has 290 containment clusters and out of which no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported for the past 28 days in 75 zones. The CM asked the officials to prepare standard operating procedure (SOP), as part of the exit plan, on how to operate movie theatres, restaurants, public transport and educational institutions taking utmost care.

He said every Primary Health Centre in the state should have motorcycles by July 1, to strengthen telemedicine and for home delivery of medicines prescribed.