100th train carrying migrants departs from Punjab

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:25 IST
100th train carrying migrants departs from Punjab

The 100th special train ferrying nearly 1,200 migrants from Punjab to their native states departed from here on Thursday, an official said.  Till date, more than 1.35 lakh migrants stuck in Punjab due to the coronavirus lockdown have been sent to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The first special train carrying migrants had departed from Jalandhar on May 5, he said.

The Mau-bound train that left the Ludhiana Railway Station on Thursday was the 100th special train from Punjab and 39th from Ludhiana, the official said. Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, Vikas Pratap, informed that the trains are departing from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Ajitgarh (Mohali), Amritsar, Ferozepur, Sirhand and Bathinda on a daily basis and each train carries nearly 1,200 migrants.

