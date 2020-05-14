Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welfare measures announced by FM show PM Modi's 'sensitivity' towards poor, marginal sections: Nadda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:35 IST
Welfare measures announced by FM show PM Modi's 'sensitivity' towards poor, marginal sections: Nadda

Lauding a host of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, BJP President J P Nadda said they show Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "sensitivity" towards the poor and marginal sections. In a series of tweets, Nadda cited various welfare initiatives unveiled by her to assert that they will ensure food security for migrant workers, boost farm sector and benefit small enterprises. "Announcements offering affordable rental housing to urban poor, NREGS support to returning migrant workers, central (govt) assistance of Rs 11,000 Cr to states for free accommodation and food in urban shelters show Narendra Modi Ji's sensitivity towards the poor & marginal people," he said.

Nadda said he welcomed the announcements for the benefit of migrant workers. Free food for two months to eight crore migrants, nationwide implementation of 'one nation one ration card' scheme are major initiatives to ensure food security for migrant workers, he said. "Massive" support to farmers in the finance minister's announcements is also welcome, he said, adding that Rs two lakh crore concessional credit to 2.5 crore PM Kisan beneficiary farmers and fishermen and Rs 30,000 crore additional funding from NABARD and other bodies will give boost to farm sector. "I thank our Government for announcing a new scheme to offer Rs. 5,000 crore Special credit facility to 50 Lakh Street Vendors and Rs. 1500 crore interest subvention for Mudra 'Shishu' loans benefiting small enterprises," he said.

Sitharaman on Thursday announced free distribution of 5 kg foodgrains and 1 kg 'chana' for next two months to approximately 8 crore migrants who do not have either central or state ration cards. Announcing the second tranche of the economic package, she said about Rs 3,500 crore will be spent towards this initiative.

The central government will fully bear the cost, while state governments will be responsible for implementation and identification of migrants for distribution of dry ration, she told the media..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Paltry sum of Rs 100 cr has been earmarked for developing corona vaccine: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday slammed the Centre for not allocating sufficient funds for the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Atmanirbhar Package of Rs 20 lakh crore does not find any tangible financial space f...

COVID-19 crisis increasing psychological suffering: UN chief

Warning that the COVID-19 crisis is increasing psychological suffering, UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for an ambitious commitment from countries to address mental health issues arising from the coronavirus pandemic, amid a potential ...

Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures

Euro zone bond yields fell further on Thursday as global markets remained wary of a second wave of coronavirus infections, while European analysts focused on the policy response to the pandemic. New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Kor...

First coronavirus cases found in Bangladesh refugee camps

Two Rohingya have become the first to test positive for coronavirus from the vast refugee camps in Bangladesh that house almost a million people, officials said Thursday. Health experts have been warning for some time that the virus could r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020