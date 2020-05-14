Hisar doctor removed from COVID-19 duties reinstated after Haryana Health minister intervenes

A government doctor in Haryana's Hisar, who was relieved of COVID-19 duties after he reportedly "pasted home quarantined poster at the house of an influential person", resumed his duty on Thursday following the intervention of state Health minister Anil Vij. Doctor Ramesh Punia had earlier alleged that his transfer to the district malaria control unit was "politically motivated". The doctor had claimed that he along with a team of health department officials had gone to the house of a man in Hisar, who was "politically well connected" to paste 'home quarantined' poster as that person had returned from Gurgaon, which has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. But the health team had to face opposition from the family members of the man and just a day later, he learnt about his transfer, Punia had said. "I told the (Hisar) Chief Medical Officer that transferring the doctor (Punia) was a wrong step and asked that the doctor should be put back on COVID-19 duties," Vij told reporters.

He said the CMO put the doctor back on COVID-19 duty after which Punia assumed the charge. Replying to a question, Vij said there was no need for an inquiry in the matter now as Punia had been given back the charge.

Vij had earlier said he will get the matter inquired. He had assured that he would not allow doctors and those on the frontline COVID-19 duties to be demoralized..