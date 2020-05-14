Case against portal for 'defamatory' news about Maha Governor

The city police have registered a non-cognisable offence against a news portal for publishing a "false" and "defamatory" news about Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, an official said on Thursday. The non-cognisable offence was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) based on a complaint lodged by Raj Bhavan spokesperson Umesh Kashikar this afternoon, the official said.

A statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said the complaint was lodged against the news portal on Thursday regarding the publication of a defamatory news against the governor. "The news was published on the internet and its circulation on social media, which relates to the alleged facilitation of the travel of a model from Maharashtra to Dehradun enroute Delhi," it said.

"The contents of the news are false, fabricated and based on nefarious design with an intent to malign the unblemished image of the governor," the statement said. Based on the complaint, the Cyber Police Station registered a non-cognisable offence under IPC section 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Santosh Rastogi said.

"We will seek permission from the court on Friday forinvestigating the matter," he said. "The complaint was regarding travel by a woman from Mumbai to Dehradun using on the alleged recommendation of the honourable governor. However, no such recommendation was given by the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai," he said.