Left Menu
Development News Edition

7-year-old girl, three women test positive for COVID-19 in HP; tally rises to 72

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:17 IST
7-year-old girl, three women test positive for COVID-19 in HP; tally rises to 72

A seven-year-old girl and three women tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 72, officials said on Thursday. Two new cases each were reported in Sirmaur and Kangra districts, they said.

A woman from Sheela Chowk in Kangra's Dharamshala tested positive for the dreaded virus at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Kangra on Thursday evening, Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said. Earlier, a 24-year-old woman, who recently returned to Himachal Pradesh from Mumbai, tested positive for the virus at the same hospital. She had returned to the hill state with her two family members and a Nadaun resident.

On Wednesday night, a 30-year-old woman and her daughter from Sirmaur's Paonta Sahib tested positive for COVID-19, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.  The two had returned from Delhi on May 4. They were quarantined after they arrived in Paonta Sahib and their samples were taken for testing on May 12, Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner R K Pruthi said, adding that both of them were asymptomatic.

A total of 706 people returned to Sirmaur district from various red zones, Pruthi said. Out of these 706 people, samples of 541 were taken for tests, he said.

With the four new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 72. Three people have lost their lives due to the disease so far. There are 30 active cases in the state, while 39 people have recovered.

Thirteen active cases are in Kangra, six in Chamba, four in Hamirpur, two each in Sirmaur and Bilaspur, and one each in Mandi, Una and Shimla. PTI DJI IJT.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Suspecting affair, man strangles wife to death; surrenders before police

A 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death at their house in northwest Delhis Khanjawala area, suspecting that she was having an extra-marital affair, police said on ThursdayAfter killing his wife on Tuesday night, he surrender...

Air Arabia first quarter profit sinks 45% on coronavirus

Middle East budget carrier Air Arabia reported a 45 fall in first quarter profit on Thursday, blaming the coronavirus pandemic that has crushed travel demand. The United Arab Emirates only listed airline made 71 million dirhams 19.3 million...

WRAPUP 4-Second layoffs, backlogs wave keeps U.S. jobless claims sky high

The novel coronavirus crisis continues to pummel the U.S. labor market, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits falling less than expected last week, suggesting a second wave of layoffs in industries and jobs not initi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities sink, bonds rise for third day on recovery fears

World stock markets fell for a third day on Thursday and safe-haven bonds rose as disappointing U.S. jobs data and signals by central banks that further government stimulus may be needed stoked investor worries about the global economic rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020