CRPF man among 2 new COVID-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 16 discharged

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:42 IST
Two people, including a Central Reserved Paramilitary (CRPF) personnel, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 238 in the district, officials said on Thursday. On the brighter side, 16 patients were discharged from hospital after successful treatment of COVID-19, bringing down the number of active cases to 76 from 90 on Wednesday, the officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has recorded three deaths due to coronavirus so far, according to officials.

"Total 119 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which two were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 238," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The new patients include a 35-year-old CRPF personnel from Surajpur camp in Greater Noida and a 19-year-old female resident of Sector 8 in Noida, the officer said.

Of the 16 patients discharged on Thursday, 13 were admitted at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and three at the Sharda Hospital, both in Greater Noida. "So far, 159 of the 238 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 76 active cases in the district," he said.

With 16 patients getting discharged, the recovery rate of patients in the district also shot up to 66.80 per cent, according to official statistics. The UP government-run GIMS in a separate statement said among the discharged patients were four women who had delivered babies during their hospitalization for COVID-19 treatment. "So far, 52 of the 79 patients admitted to GIMS for COVID-19 treatment have been discharged," GIMS Director Dr. Brig (retd) Rakesh Gupta said.

The statement by the district surveillance officer also clarified that a UP government portal on district-wise COVID-19 tally shows 250 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the figures stood at 238. "There is one duplicate entry of a patient and wrong entry of one patient. Six patients have been cross notified to Delhi, three to Ghaziabad, and one to Andhra Pradesh."it added.

According to officials, so far 4,492 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in the district, while 505 people are currently under institutional quarantine. So far, three men, two of them aged 60 and one 62, have died in Gautam Buddh Nagar due to coronavirus, as per the officials.

