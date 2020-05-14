Stranded passengers arrive in Chennai, screened for COVID-19

Nearly 50 days after being stranded due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, about 1,000 passengers arrived here on Thursday night by a Delhi-Chennai train, the first to this city since limited rail services resumed in the country. As the train chugged into the highly disinfected Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station here, a team of health workers and a posse of police took positions at vantage points to receive the passengers.

The state health department had formed teams comprising 400 members to thermal screen all the passengers and the checks were carried out. The train arrived at 8.10 PM and a health official present at the station said all the passengers will be shifted to quarantine facilities post screening.

"They would be given the option to either stay in the hotels identified as quarantine facilities or at their homes. Those with coronavirus symptoms would be immediately shifted to the isolation wards in government hospitals," he said.

A couple of passengers to whom PTI spoke seemed to be relieved that they could finally reunite with their families after a near three-month lockdown induced seperation. "I am relieved that the health workers allowed me to go home, though I have been asked to remain in isolation in my house for 21 days.

The lockdown had not only geographically separated me from my family but also made it extremely arduous to live in Delhi," said Shankar, who arrived by the special train. Vijayawada native Rajasekhar was happy to get back to his family, as he was stranded in his hometown following the announcement of the lockdown.

"I had been to Vijayawada, my hometown, before the lockdown came into force and had to remain there separated from my wife and children in Chennai where I work. I am glad I am able to make it to Chennai finally," the man, who boarded the train at Vijayawada, said. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government, which is against resumption of train services till May 31, had written to the Centre that the Railways should quarantine those arriving by the special trains.

The state government's concerns over the possible spread of the contagion stems from the influx of passengers from the coronavirus-hit states or nations, even as its own cumulative tally is close to 10,000 infections. Earlier, the state government succeeded in tracing and isolating 1,365 cases from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March and another 4,000 odd from foreign arrivals.

Most of these cases have been treated and discharged after testing negative for the virus. The state has reservations about hosting a new group of 1,000 post the Koyambedu vegetable market in Chennai, which turned into a super spreader with over 3,000 cases linked to it since April end.

With the railways ministry deciding to operate the specials, the state government, however, made its own arrangement for screening the passengers and quarantining them. Earlier, hundreds of migrant workers from Assam who descended upon the Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station here hoping to board a special to reach their homes were stopped by the police and sent back.

Following information that a special train was arranged for Assam, many people walked all the way to the central station where they gathered. The police put up barricades and prevented them from entering the station. After convincing them that they have to obtain necessary permit from the authorities concerned, the police took them in a bus to Gurunanak College here where they were provided food and shelter.

On Thursday, the Southern Railway continued to operate migrant special Shramik Express trains, from Chennai and Coimbatore to destinations in Bihar, Assam and Odisha to ferry stranded guest workers in the state. Meanwhile, on the aviation front, an Air India special flight carrying 167 stranded Indians from Manila, landed here on Thursday night.

After the health protocols, they will be taken to the respective quarantine facilities, officials said.