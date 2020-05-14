Left Menu
Economic package announcements show PM's sensitivity towards poor: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday welcomed the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the benefit of migrant workers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 23:34 IST
BJP president JP Nadda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday welcomed the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the benefit of migrant workers. In a series of tweets, Nadda said there was massive support for farmers in the announcements and the announcements show Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sensitivity towards the poor and marginal people.

"Free food for two months to eight crore migrants, nationwide implementation of 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme are major initiatives to ensure food security for migrant workers," Nadda said. "Announcements offering affordable rental housing to urban poor, NREGS support to returning migrant workers, Central assistance of Rs. 11,000 crore to states for free accommodation and food in urban shelters show Narendra Modiji's sensitivity towards the poor and marginal people," he added.

He lauded the government for announcing a "new scheme to offer Rs 5,000 crore special credit facility to 50 lakh street vendors and Rs 1,500 crore interest subvention for Mudra 'Shishu' loans benefiting small enterprises." "Massive support to farmers in Finance Minister's announcements is welcome. 2 lakh crore concessional credit to 2.5 crore PM Kisan beneficiary farmers and fishermen; 30,000 crore additional funding from NABARD etc. will give boost to farm sector. I thank Narendra Modi for #AatmaNirbharBharatPackage," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the second tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package with a focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers. During his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a stimulus totalling 10 per cent of India's GDP to rescue the economy reeling under the impact of coronavirus-led lockdown. (ANI)

