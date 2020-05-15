Left Menu
Police escorts newly-born girl from hospital to home after her mother reports negative for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:01 IST
The Delhi Police took home a newly-born girl, whose mother recovered from coronavirus, in a 'special vehicle' bedecked with flowers and balloons, officials said

The infant's father, a Delhi Police constable, and her mother who was pregnant were tested COVID-19 positive last month. However, the child did not contract the disease, they said. "The pregnant woman was admitted to LNJP hospital for treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said

The constable got discharged from a hospital after testing negative for the disease on May 6. His wife gave birth to a girl on May 8 and she was detected negative for COVID-19 later. Initially, the baby was kept separately from the mother, police said. The mother-daughter duo was discharged from the hospital on Monday. As a special gesture, the Delhi police took them in a vehicle to home, they said.

