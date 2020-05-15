Left Menu
Gehlot asks officials to ensure basic facilities in special camps for migrants

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:03 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said sub-divisional officers are responsible for ensuring basic facilities such as food, drinking water and toilets in special camps set up for migrants in view of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He said it is painful to see migrant laborers walking to their homes and assured that the state government will ensure all arrangements for mitigating their sufferings. The chief minister instructed all district collectors to ensure all necessary arrangements with immediate effect. He asked them to open special camps for migrants and provide basic facilities, including food, drinking water, and toilets, to them at the special camps. Sub-divisional officers will be responsible for these arrangements, Gehlot said as per an official statement

Gehlot directed the managing director of the state roadways to provide buses as per the demand of district collectors so that the migrants workers can be easily transported to the designated places. District collectors should also ensure that buses are available as per demand of the sub-divisional officers on important routes, he said. Gehlot said sub-divisional officers will ensure that no workers travel on the road.

