Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will be in better position if doubling rate of COVID cases is 20 days or more: Delhi health minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:11 IST
Will be in better position if doubling rate of COVID cases is 20 days or more: Delhi health minister

The rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in the national capital is 11-12 days now, but the situation will improve if it becomes 20 days or more, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. The coronavirus death toll in Delhi climbed to 115, while 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike reported here, took the tally to over 8,000 on Thursday.

"The doubling rate of cases in Delhi is 11-12 days. We would be in a more comfortable position if the doubling rate is 20 or more than 20 days," he told reporters. With 472 fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count now stands at 8,470. Under the Disaster Management Act, the Delhi government has instructed all hospitals to submit death summaries, and 115 is the current number of fatalities in Delhi due to COVID-19, Jain said.

The COVID-19 death toll here stood at 106 till Wednesday. The frontline workers, who are working day and night, have a higher chance of contracting the infection, the minister said.

He said making COVID tests mandatory for government officers may not be feasible. "The Centre has made a protocol for these tests. In these protocols, there are set guidelines in place. The only way to do more testing is via rapid testing kits, which the Centre has not sanctioned as of yet.

"On the other hand, the RT-PCR test has a complicated procedure and not many are willing to get this test done. No one even comes forward to get an RT-PCR test done," Jain said. The plan for Lockdown 4.0 is being formulated, keeping social distancing and other protocols in mind, he said in response to another question.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sought suggestions from the public, and around 5 lakh suggestions have been received, and these are being processed and a policy is being made, Jain said. "In a day or two, you will know what will be opened. Social distancing norms will be strictly followed. We have to live with COVID-19," he added.

There are five most important points to be remembered -- maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands, being extra cautious for senior citizens and for people with co-morbidities, the minister said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron to meet Sanofi chief on May 19 - Elysee

President Emmanuel Macron will meet the chief executive of French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi on May 19, a presidential official said on Thursday, after Paul Hudson angered the government earlier by saying some countries would get priority a...

London transport operator secures emergency government funding- BBC

Londons transport operator, which has seen passenger numbers collapse due to coronavirus, has secured 1.6 billion pounds 2 billion in government funding after warning a grant needed to be agreed to by the end of the day, the BBC reported.Tr...

Boxing-Joshua will have only one fight this year, says Hearn

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will have only one fight this year but he could take on British compatriot Tyson Fury twice in 2021, his promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday. Joshua, the WBA, WBO and IBF champion, is due to fight...

German coronavirus reproduction rate remains below critical threshold

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus in Germany remained below the key threshold of 1 according to both the conventional calculation method and a new, less volatile measure, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020