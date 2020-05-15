Will be in better position if doubling rate of COVID cases is 20 days or more: Delhi health minister

The rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in the national capital is 11-12 days now, but the situation will improve if it becomes 20 days or more, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. The coronavirus death toll in Delhi climbed to 115, while 472 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike reported here, took the tally to over 8,000 on Thursday.

"The doubling rate of cases in Delhi is 11-12 days. We would be in a more comfortable position if the doubling rate is 20 or more than 20 days," he told reporters. With 472 fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count now stands at 8,470. Under the Disaster Management Act, the Delhi government has instructed all hospitals to submit death summaries, and 115 is the current number of fatalities in Delhi due to COVID-19, Jain said.

The COVID-19 death toll here stood at 106 till Wednesday. The frontline workers, who are working day and night, have a higher chance of contracting the infection, the minister said.

He said making COVID tests mandatory for government officers may not be feasible. "The Centre has made a protocol for these tests. In these protocols, there are set guidelines in place. The only way to do more testing is via rapid testing kits, which the Centre has not sanctioned as of yet.

"On the other hand, the RT-PCR test has a complicated procedure and not many are willing to get this test done. No one even comes forward to get an RT-PCR test done," Jain said. The plan for Lockdown 4.0 is being formulated, keeping social distancing and other protocols in mind, he said in response to another question.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sought suggestions from the public, and around 5 lakh suggestions have been received, and these are being processed and a policy is being made, Jain said. "In a day or two, you will know what will be opened. Social distancing norms will be strictly followed. We have to live with COVID-19," he added.

There are five most important points to be remembered -- maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands, being extra cautious for senior citizens and for people with co-morbidities, the minister said.